A Guide to Understanding Contemporary Models of Human Origins

July 18, 2023, 10:17 AM
Image: The Temptation and Fall of Eve (cropped), by William Blake, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Are there ways to reconcile the latest scientific evidence with traditional theological views? On a new episode of ID the Future, host Emily Reeves talks to geologist and Center for Science and Culture Associate Director Casey Luskin about his recent paper in the mainstream journal Religions.

In “Comparing Contemporary Evangelical Models Regarding Human Origins,” Luskin compares eight different models of human origins. Four of the models present an evolutionary mechanism, while the other four models propose non-evolutionary approaches. Luskin explains how each of the models interfaces with the scientific evidence and with key theological views. “The hope is not necessarily to tell you which model you should adopt,” says Luskin, “but to help you understand the models and to get a better feel for them.”

In doing the research on this issue, Luskin learned that you don’t have to jettison traditional beliefs about Adam and Eve in light of the findings of science. He notes that there’s a rich diversity of models to explore with an open mind and a willingness to learn. But the landscape of options can get confusing, notes Reeves, so a good first step is understanding all the models. In this interview and in his new paper, Luskin gives us a concise and organized guide to do just that.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. Luskin’s Religions paper is open-access and free to read here.

Andrew McDiarmid

Senior Fellow, Media Relations and Assistant to the Director
Andrew McDiarmid is a Senior Fellow at the Discovery Institute. He also serves as Assistant to CSC Director Stephen C. Meyer, a Media Relations Specialist, and a contributing writer to MindMatters.ai. He holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington. His tech column at Newsmax, Authentic Technology, explores today's technology landscape and encourages readers to live authentically in the digital age. His writing has appeared in the New York Post, Houston Chronicle, The Daily Wire, San Francisco Chronicle, The American Spectator, The Federalist, Real Clear Politics, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at the Discovery Institute, he is host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish, available anywhere podcasts are found. Learn more about his work at andrewmcdiarmid.org.

