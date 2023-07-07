Engineering, not Evolution, Explains the Body

Photo credit: Eugene Lim, via Unsplash.

The groundbreaking recent book Your Designed Body is the focus of today’s ID the Future. Here in Part 2 of a two-part conversation with host Wesley J. Smith, the two authors, systems engineer Steve Laufmann and physician Howard Glicksman, delve deeper into the exquisite, multi-layered fine tuning of the human body. They point to essential systems within systems within systems — irreducible complexity cubed, if you will. They also respond to the charge that aspects of the human body are poorly designed and, therefore, are supposedly better explained by the blind process of Darwinian evolution. Laufmann identifies five common errors that Darwinists make when pushing this bad-design argument. All of the errors involve an ignorance of key engineering principles, he says, one of them being a failure to consider the principle of constrained optimization. Find Part 1 of the conversation here, and pick up your copy of the book here. Download the episode or listen to it here. It is reposted at ID the Future via Wesley J. Smith and the Humanize podcast.