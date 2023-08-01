How Modern Science Strengthens Claims of Theism

Photo: Spiral galaxy UGC 12295, by ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Filippenko, J. Lyman.

On a new episode of ID the Future, Liberty McArtor, host of the Know Why podcast, interviews Jonathan Witt on the compatibility of science and faith, both past and present. Witt is Executive Editor at Discovery Institute Press, as well as a Senior Fellow and Senior Project Manager with Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture. His latest book, co-written with Finnish bio-engineer Matti Leisola, is Heretic: One Scientist’s Journey from Darwin to Design. In his conversation with McArtor, Witt describes the unique time and place that helped inspire the rise of modern science. “They had the Judeo-Christian worldview,” Witt notes, “and that fired the imaginations and ordered the reasoning of those that gave birth to the scientific revolution.” Witt also reviews some of the abundant scientific discoveries of the last century that are causing even committed materialists to question or reject the neo-Darwinian explanation. The all-too-common assertion that science and faith are at odds with one another is outdated. To understand just a few of the reasons why that’s so, download the podcast or listen to it here.