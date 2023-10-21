Photo credit: Brian Matangelo via Unsplash.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, host Tod Butterfield talks with CSC Fellow Nancy Pearcey about her book Love Thy Body: Answering Hard Questions About Life and Sexuality. Who — or what — determines what we are? Why does it matter? And how should we act in light of the answers to those questions? Professor Pearcey explores these questions, and explains how just about everything in ethics — including sexuality — begins with what we think about whether life has a design and a purpose. “Once you accept a Darwinian materialist view of nature,” says Pearcey, “logically speaking you are going to end up with a low view of the body.” Download the podcast or listen to it here.