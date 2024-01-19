Faith & Science Icon Faith & Science
Paleontology Icon Paleontology

Dallas Conference: Archaeology and the Life of Jesus 

January 19, 2024, 2:07 PM
Image credit: Discovery Institute.

On Saturday, February 17, at the Dallas Conference on Science and Faith, I will be speaking on the topic of “Biblical Archaeology and the Life of Jesus.” This presentation will explore several archaeological discoveries illuminating one of the major events in the life of Jesus — his trial before the religious and political leaders in Jerusalem. It will draw on information from archaeology including artifacts, architectural ruins, and ancient manuscripts that corroborate the people and places involved in this important event that became a defining moment in world history. For more information and to register, go here.

Titus Kennedy

Fellow, Center for Science and Culture
Dr. Titus Kennedy is a field archaeologist working primarily with sites and materials of the ancient Near East and Mediterranean world. He has been involved in excavations and survey projects at 17 archaeological sites, including directing and supervising multiple projects spanning the Bronze Age through the Byzantine period, and he has conducted artifact research at museums and collections around the world. He earned his doctorate from University of South Africa in Biblical Archaeology and MA degrees from University of Toronto and University of South Africa. He is a Research Fellow at the Discovery Institute, an Adjunct Professor at Biola University, and has been a consultant, writer, and guide for history and archaeology documentaries and curricula, including Drive Thru History® and Bible Unearthed™. He writes articles and books about biblical archaeology and history, including Unearthing the Bible and Excavating the Evidence for Jesus.

Share

Tags

archaeologyartifactsBibleChristianityDallas Conference on Science and FaithEventshistoryJerusalemJesus ChristmanuscriptsNew Testamentruins