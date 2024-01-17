Image credit: Discovery Institute.

I am excited to present to you at the Dallas Conference on Science and Faith on February 17. I’ll be talking about the “Uniqueness of the Human Mind.” In this talk, I will show how citing consciousness refutes the rationality of materialism and provides strong support for theistic belief. Come and learn about the mystery of consciousness, the thing we know better than any other but cannot literally describe in terms of anything else. More information about the conference, and a link to register, are here.