Photo: C. S. Lewis, by Asar Studios/Alamy (Photo by Hans Wild/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images).

What were C. S. Lewis’s real views on evolution and intelligent design? Dr. John West, Vice President of Discovery Institute, explores the topic in this lecture from the 2024 Dallas Conference on Science and Faith sponsored by Discovery Institute:

Dr. West is editor of The Magician’s Twin: C. S. Lewis on Science, Scientism, and Society and co-editor of The C. S. Lewis Readers’ Encyclopedia. Find out more at Dr. West’s website, www.johngwest.com.