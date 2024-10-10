Photo source: Adobe Stock.

Join us for a special webinar celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Privileged Planet. We’re excited to celebrate the release of the 2nd edition of the acclaimed book, joined by the authors themselves. This free online event will take place Tuesday, October 22, from 5 to 6 pm Pacific time.

Astrobiologist Guillermo Gonzalez and philosopher Jay Richards will discuss groundbreaking scientific advances since the original 2004 publication, evaluate the implications of these findings on the “privileged planet” hypothesis, and answer your questions during a live Q&A session.

This is a unique opportunity to gain insights into our remarkable place in the cosmos directly from the authors themselves.

Don’t miss out! The webinar is free, but registration in advance is required. Find more information and a link to register here.