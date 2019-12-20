Glucose Systems in the Body — Another Instance of Irreducible Complexity

Dr. Howard Glicksman, author of an extended series at Evolution News on “The Designed Body,” is interviewed by biologist Ray Bohlin on a classic episode of ID the Future. They discuss glucose, glycogen, glucogon, insulin — all part of an extended multi-step series essential for life — an irreducibly complex series. Download the episode or listen to it here.

“If students only knew how life worked,” says Dr. Glicksman,“they’d quickly come to realize that when it comes to figuring out where it all came from, common sense tells us it was intelligent design, and it’s the Darwinists who are suffering from an illusion.”

Photo credit: Bogdan29roman [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons.