John West: How Evolution Drained Meaning from Nature

On a new episode of ID the Future, catch the first half of a talk that political scientist John West gave recently explaining how Darwinism has poisoned Western culture. Download the podcast or listen to it here. In the lecture, delivered at the 2020 Dallas Conference on Science & Faith, West explores how Darwin’s purely materialistic theory of evolution drained meaning from nature, undercut the idea of inherent human dignity, and fueled the rise of scientific racism in the 20th century.

On that last point, if you are not among the 600,000+ people who have seen the multiple award-winning documentary Human Zoos, from Discovery Institute and Dr. West, find it here: