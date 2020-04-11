Listen: Stephen Meyer on How Evolution Degrades Information

On a classic episode of ID the Future, hear Center for Science & Culture director Stephen C. Meyer’s talk given at a 2017 event, “March for Science or March for Scientism? Understanding the Real Threats to Science in America,” hosted by Discovery Institute and the Heritage Foundation. Listen in as he discusses weaknesses in the theory of neo-Darwinism. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Photo: Stephen Meyer (screenshot), “March for Science or March for Scientism? Understanding the Real Threats to Science in America,” via YouTube.