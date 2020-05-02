Intelligent Design
How Water’s Chemistry Helps Make Life on Earth Possible
On a classic episode of ID the Future, we bring you a sample from the documentary Privileged Species arguing that water possesses many unique properties that appear finely tuned to allow for life on Earth. The excerpt dips a toe into what biologist Michael Denton explores in much greater depth in his book The Wonder of Water. Download the podcast or listen to it here.
Photo source: A scene from Privileged Species, via Discovery Institute (screen shot).