Helen Hansma: Round Two on the Origin of Life

My latest exchange in the journal Inference on the origin of life was just published. Please find it here. My interlocutor is Helen Hansma, Research Biophysicist Emeritus, Department of Physics at U.C. Santa Barbara. She pioneered the mica-sheet origin-of-life model. Her response is very respectful, and she actual engages my arguments. I feel a little guilty entering into such thoughtful exchanges given how most scientists in the ID movement have been treated. More on this to come later. For Round One, see, “On the Origin of Life, Here Is My Response to Jeremy England.”