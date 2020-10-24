In Biological Origins, Bottom-Up or Top-Down Causation?

Photo credit: Chastagner Thierry, via Unsplash.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, we continue to celebrate geneticist Michael Denton’s work in his Privileged Species series of books. Download the podcast or listen to it here. Denton extends his reflections on the concept of bottom-up versus top-down causation. Which is the better explanation for the world we live in? Denton says that the evidence has been growing for top-down causation, which poses a challenge to reductionist and materialistic origins science. For more of this growing body of evidence, see his new book, The Miracle of the Cell.