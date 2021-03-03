Application Period Is Open for Summer Seminars on Intelligent Design

Now is the time to apply for the Summer Seminars on Intelligent Design — the CSC Seminar on Intelligent Design in the Natural Sciences and the C. S. Lewis Fellows Program on Science and Society. The Summer Seminars are intended primarily for undergraduate and graduate students interested in exploring intelligent design as the basis for a career of scholarship, whether in the sciences or the humanities.

What makes the Summer Seminars so special? Last year Emily Kurlinski talked with a graduate, “Mary,” who is pursuing her own research in the world of academia — but Mary was prudent to realize that at this stage, not sharing her real name was the safe course. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Yes, in academic life, self-censorship is the reality. But the Center for Science & Culture is acting nevertheless to plant seeds for the professional future of our grads. Someday, on the subject of design in nature, a tipping point will come and our graduates will be ready for it.

Applying is free — in fact, the whole experience is paid for by our generous supporters. The Seminars will mix online learning with a capstone weekend in Dallas, July 15-17. The instructors are all the brightest lights in the field of intelligent design writing and research. Look for more information here and here. The online application is here. Need-based scholarships for travel are also available. Applications must be received by April 12, 2021.