Intelligent Design
Job Opening at Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture
One of those unavoidable parts of life is work. We didn’t make the rules! But if you have to work, why not look for a job that allows you to do something you love, while making an important impact on the world?
We have a full-time, salaried position opening as Assistant to the Managing and Associate Directors, Center for Science & Culture at Discovery Institute. From the job description, the responsibilities include:
- general administrative support for the Managing and Associate Directors (e.g., research, scanning, mailing, filing, financial reimbursements and tracking, responding to emails and phone calls on behalf of the Directors)
- writing and editing (e.g., writing and/or copy-editing articles for Evolution News and/or Mind Matters News; preparing show notes for the Mind Matters News weekly podcast; proof-reading; writing grant proposals and reports; preparing and producing email newsletters; developing content for new websites; writing scripts for short videos)
- project management (e.g., overseeing a video project from beginning to completion) special projects (e.g., building out a course website on the DiscoveryU platform)
Requirements include:
- excellent writing and editing skills
- a basic knowledge of Word, Excel, and WordPress
- strong administrative and organizational skills, including an ability to focus on details and make sure that things don’t “fall through the cracks”
- an ability to prioritize and be proactive
- an ability to work independently with limited supervision
- a desire to develop and exercise skills in a variety of areas and to work on several projects simultaneously
- a desire to work in a fast-paced, high-energy environment
- a willingness to work in an office in downtown Seattle
- a willingness to be flexible and learn new skills as needed (e.g., Adobe InDesign)
- a knowledge of the debate over intelligent design and evolution
- an enthusiastic commitment to the program and principles of Discovery Institute and its Center for Science & Culture
If you’re interested, find more information here and apply online here. We look forward to hearing from you!