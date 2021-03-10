Job Opening at Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture

One of those unavoidable parts of life is work. We didn’t make the rules! But if you have to work, why not look for a job that allows you to do something you love, while making an important impact on the world?

We have a full-time, salaried position opening as Assistant to the Managing and Associate Directors, Center for Science & Culture at Discovery Institute. From the job description, the responsibilities include:

general administrative support for the Managing and Associate Directors (e.g., research, scanning, mailing, filing, financial reimbursements and tracking, responding to emails and phone calls on behalf of the Directors)

writing and editing (e.g., writing and/or copy-editing articles for Evolution News and/or Mind Matters News; preparing show notes for the Mind Matters News weekly podcast; proof-reading; writing grant proposals and reports; preparing and producing email newsletters; developing content for new websites; writing scripts for short videos)

project management (e.g., overseeing a video project from beginning to completion) special projects (e.g., building out a course website on the DiscoveryU platform)

Requirements include:

excellent writing and editing skills

a basic knowledge of Word, Excel, and WordPress

strong administrative and organizational skills, including an ability to focus on details and make sure that things don’t “fall through the cracks”

an ability to prioritize and be proactive

an ability to work independently with limited supervision

a desire to develop and exercise skills in a variety of areas and to work on several projects simultaneously

a desire to work in a fast-paced, high-energy environment

a willingness to work in an office in downtown Seattle

a willingness to be flexible and learn new skills as needed (e.g., Adobe InDesign)

a knowledge of the debate over intelligent design and evolution

an enthusiastic commitment to the program and principles of Discovery Institute and its Center for Science & Culture

If you’re interested, find more information here and apply online here. We look forward to hearing from you!