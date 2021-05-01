Meyer, Turek: Questions and Answers about the God Hypothesis

Image source: Discovery Institute.

For two hours, Stephen Meyer was on with Frank Turek for Turek’s live podcast Hope One. What’s particularly interesting is the Q&A, with viewers calling in on Skype. The subject was Meyer’s new book, Return of the God Hypothesis: Three Scientific Discoveries That Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe, but the questioners are aware of Meyer’s previous work, and their queries span philosophy, cosmology, the origin of life, theology, and more. Turek has some very thoughtful young viewers. Follow the questions from about 40 minutes on: