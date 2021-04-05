Physicist John Bloom: Cosmic Design and the Big Bang

Photo: Caldwell 78, by NASA, ESA, and G. Piotto (Università degli Studi di Padova); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America).

In celebration of Return of the God Hypothesis, ID the Future is pleased to feature a classic episode with physicist John Bloom, a Center for Science & Culture Fellow and professor at Biola University. Download the podcast or listen to it here. Here he explains some of the exciting evidence of design from physics and cosmology, evidence unknown a century ago. If this subject intrigues you, take a look at the new book from philosopher of science and bestselling author Stephen Meyer — Return of the God Hypothesis: Three Scientific Discoveries That Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe.