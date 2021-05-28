God Hypothesis: Stephen Meyer Answers Your Questions

Photo: Stephen Meyer, via Discovery Institute.

On a new ID the Future podcast, Stephen Meyer fields questions about Return of the God Hypothesis, his new bestselling book from HarperOne. The occasion was a live Zoom event for people who had pre-ordered the book. Daniel Reeves emceed, and in his introductory conversation with Meyer the two discuss a colorful tidbit about Meyer’s time at Cambridge University when he was working on his PhD. It turns out we may have Meyer’s wife to thank for his possessing the ability to write such a probing book. In the Q&A Meyer summarizes the thesis of the book and then takes questions — everything from how evolutionists explain, or fail to explain, the pattern of stacked information in living things to what’s the object on the shelf behind Dr. Meyer. Download the podcast or listen to it here.