Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design

God Hypothesis: Stephen Meyer Answers Your Questions

Jonathan Witt
May 28, 2021, 4:42 PM
Photo: Stephen Meyer, via Discovery Institute.

On a new ID the Future podcast, Stephen Meyer fields questions about Return of the God Hypothesis, his new bestselling book from HarperOne. The occasion was a live Zoom event for people who had pre-ordered the book. Daniel Reeves emceed, and in his introductory conversation with Meyer the two discuss a colorful tidbit about Meyer’s time at Cambridge University when he was working on his PhD. It turns out we may have Meyer’s wife to thank for his possessing the ability to write such a probing book. In the Q&A Meyer summarizes the thesis of the book and then takes questions — everything from how evolutionists explain, or fail to explain, the pattern of stacked information in living things to what’s the object on the shelf behind Dr. Meyer. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Jonathan Witt

Executive Editor, Discovery Institute Press and Senior Fellow, Center for Science and Culture
Jonathan Witt, PhD, is Executive Editor of Discovery Institute Press and a senior fellow and senior project manager with Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture. His latest book is Heretic: One Scientist’s Journey from Darwin to Design (DI Press, 2018) written with Finnish bioengineer Matti Leisola. Witt has also authored co-authored Intelligent Design Uncensored, A Meaningful World: How the Arts and Sciences Reveal the Genius of Nature, and The Hobbit Party: The Vision of Freedom That Tolkien Got, and the West Forgot. Witt is the lead writer and associate producer for Poverty, Inc., winner of the $100,000 Templeton Freedom Award and recipient of over 50 international film festival honors.

Share

Tags

Cambridge UniversityDaniel ReevesevolutionistsHarperOneID the Futureintellignet designpodcastQ&AReturn of the God Hypothesisstacked informationStephen Meyer