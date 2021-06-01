Physics, Earth & Space Icon Physics, Earth & Space

No Wonder Atheists Resist the Big Bang

David Klinghoffer
June 1, 2021, 11:43 AM
Image source: NASA Goddard/Jeremy Schnittman/Scott Noble.

As Stephen Meyer relates in Return of the God Hypothesis: Three Scientific Discoveries that Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe, it’s no wonder that materialists and atheists have resisted the idea of a Big Bang. He summarizes the challenge in a new brief video below that is worth sharing. If matter, time, space, and energy have not always existed — if they erupted into existence at a point in the past, not infinitely long ago — then whatever brought them into existence can’t have been matter, time, space, or energy. It can only have been something that transcended those, which is commonly what people have called God. As Meyer tells in his new bestselling book, while some resistance remains, scientific discoveries have overwhelmingly confirmed the explosive start of the universe. Combined with the evidence of information periodically infused into biology, this observation goes beyond generic intelligent design to a personal creator.

