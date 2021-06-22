Stunning Video of Chameleon-Like Abilities of Cephalopods

Photo credit: Common cuttlefish (Sepia officinalis), © Hans Hillewaert.

Logic, science, and mathematics are all part of the design inference. But sometimes you don’t need a rigorous logical, scientific, or mathematical demonstration to reveal evidence of design in nature. Consider this 2008 TED talk which we were recently sent. It’s by David Gallo of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution showing the stunning abilities of cephalopods to change their colors and essentially perfectly blend into their surroundings:

I’m sure that a rigorous investigation of the mechanisms behind the color-changing abilities of cephalopods would reveal a powerful case for intelligent design. But this video alone seems to be more than enough.