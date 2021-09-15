Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design
Physics, Earth & Space Icon Physics, Earth & Space

Tomorrow: The Return of Science Uprising!

David Klinghoffer
September 14, 2021, 5:03 PM
Image source: Science Uprising.

If you want to be the first to get a look at Season 2 of Science Uprising, be here tomorrow (Wednesday, September 15) at 12 noon Pacific or 3 pm Eastern time. The new episode is “Big Bang: Something from Nothing?” I had a role in the scripting process and I’m very pleased with how it turned out. Philosopher of science Stephen Meyer and physicist Brian Miller of Discovery Institute along with Oxford University mathematician John Lennox are featured, and the episode has fun with atheist cosmologist Lawrence Krauss, among others. Kudos to cinematographer David Arabia! You will enjoy this.

You can also find it, along all the previous six episodes, at the Science Uprising website. See you tomorrow!

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Evolution News
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and the editor of Evolution News & Science Today, the daily voice of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, reporting on intelligent design, evolution, and the intersection of science and culture. Klinghoffer is also the author of six books, a former senior editor and literary editor at National Review magazine, and has written for the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Seattle Times, Commentary, and other publications. Born in Santa Monica, California, he graduated from Brown University in 1987 with an A.B. magna cum laude in comparative literature and religious studies. David lives near Seattle, Washington, with his wife and children.

Share

Tags

atheistsBig BangBrian MillercosmologyDavid ArabiaDiscovery InstituteLawrence KraussOxford UniversityphysicsScience UprisingStephen Meyer