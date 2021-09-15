Image source: Science Uprising.

If you want to be the first to get a look at Season 2 of Science Uprising, be here tomorrow (Wednesday, September 15) at 12 noon Pacific or 3 pm Eastern time. The new episode is “Big Bang: Something from Nothing?” I had a role in the scripting process and I’m very pleased with how it turned out. Philosopher of science Stephen Meyer and physicist Brian Miller of Discovery Institute along with Oxford University mathematician John Lennox are featured, and the episode has fun with atheist cosmologist Lawrence Krauss, among others. Kudos to cinematographer David Arabia! You will enjoy this.

You can also find it, along all the previous six episodes, at the Science Uprising website. See you tomorrow!