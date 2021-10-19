Photo: MaxMcLean as C. S. Lewis, via The Most Reluctant Convert.

John West conducted a most interesting interview for ID the Future with actor Max McLean, who plays C. S. Lewis in the upcoming theatrical release The Most Reluctant Convert: The Untold Story of C. S. Lewis. The movie will screen in theaters nationwide (also in Canada) on November 3. What do Lewis and his spiritual journey have to do with intelligent design, or evolution? Several points emerge in the conversation: among them the impact that a passage from Darwin’s Autobiography may have had on Lewis’s thinking. Dr. West may be the first to have noticed the significant underlining there that Lewis did in his copy of the book. Also, an insight that McLean notes from Lewis on the role of apologetic and other arguments in forming or maintaining faith. No one gets talked into belief in an ultimate meaning behind the universe. Or anyway, that is very rare. However, the absence of intellectual, philosophical, or scientific reasons for faith — when spokesmen for faith don’t even try to offer such reasons — now, that can be devastating. Download the podcast or listen to it here. You call also watch the interview below.

