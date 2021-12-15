Evolution Icon Evolution
Evolution and That Shrimp on Your Plate

David Klinghoffer
December 14, 2021, 5:42 PM
Photo credit: Giant tiger prawn, by CSIRO, CC BY 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

In a nice and long bonus video for the latest Science Uprising video, evolutionary biologist Richard Sternberg answers questions about support for Darwinism from the fossil record. The fossils do NOT support Darwinian theory in anything like the way you’d think from perusing, say, that copy of National Geographic on sale at the supermarket.

As Sternberg points out, the image of slow, stately evolutionary change from the National Geographic mythos is contradicted by something else you’ll see at the market: the humble shrimp. They simply burst on the scene and have stuck around:

The edible shrimp you might find in the grocery store that’s farmed, they appeared in the Permo-Triassic or the Jurassic and their body plan has remained essentially the same ever since. They have a lot of genetic diversity, yet in terms of their morphological features they appear in the fossil record and they’ve been with us for well over a hundred million years.

Explosions of new life forms followed by stasis are emphatically not what evolution expects to find, but it is what paleontologists do find. And it’s perfectly compatible with intelligent design. If you missed the latest Science Uprising episode, “Fossils: Mysterious Origins,” see it now:

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Evolution News
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and the editor of Evolution News & Science Today, the daily voice of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, reporting on intelligent design, evolution, and the intersection of science and culture. Klinghoffer is also the author of six books, a former senior editor and literary editor at National Review magazine, and has written for the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Seattle Times, Commentary, and other publications. Born in Santa Monica, California, he graduated from Brown University in 1987 with an A.B. magna cum laude in comparative literature and religious studies. David lives near Seattle, Washington, with his wife and children.

