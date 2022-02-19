A Darwin Day Exhibit Backfires

Photo: Günter Bechly in a scene from the documentary Revolutionary, via Discovery Institute.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, hear the story of how leading German paleo-entomologist and Darwinist Günter Bechly became convinced of intelligent design. Host Ray Bohlin shares the clip from the documentary Revolutionary, and sits down with the star of the film, Lehigh University biologist and Darwin’s Black Box author Michael Behe, to discuss some possible lessons to glean from Bechly’s dramatic story. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

In the time since the documentary was filmed, Bechly was forced to resign from his position as curator at the prestigious State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart, Germany. Then his English language Wikipedia page disappeared in an apparent attempt to shove this distinguished scientist down a memory hole. Bechly, meanwhile, is standing by his convictions and continuing his research on evolution and intelligent design. You can find many of his popular essays here.