Watch: Science Reveals the “Miracle of Man”

“In my book The Miracle of Man,” says biologist Michael Denton in a brief video, “I provide what is to my knowledge the most comprehensive review in print of nature’s unique fitness for human biology. I describe a stunning set of ensembles of prior environmental fitness, many clearly written into the laws of nature from the moment of creation, enabling the actualization of key defining attributes of our biology.”

In other words, in his book, Denton shows how science has triumphantly reversed the depressive trend of the past five centuries. That trend cast human beings as accidental debris thrown up by the cosmos. On the contrary, Denton shows, the universe planned for us very carefully, seeding a planetary environment "uniquely fit" for our own biology. The evidence is no longer controversial. The exquisite fine-tuning was no accident. It could not have been by chance.