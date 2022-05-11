Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design
Watch: Science Reveals the “Miracle of Man”

David Klinghoffer
May 11, 2022, 3:05 PM
“In my book The Miracle of Man,” says biologist Michael Denton in a brief video, “I provide what is to my knowledge the most comprehensive review in print of nature’s unique fitness for human biology. I describe a stunning set of ensembles of prior environmental fitness, many clearly written into the laws of nature from the moment of creation, enabling the actualization of key defining attributes of our biology.”

In other words, in his book, Denton shows how science has triumphantly reversed the depressive trend of the past five centuries. That trend cast human beings as accidental debris thrown up by the cosmos. On the contrary, Denton shows, the universe planned for us very carefully, seeding a planetary environment “uniquely fit” for our own biology. The evidence is no longer controversial. The exquisite fine-tuning was no accident. It could not have been by chance. Watch the video, and then read The Miracle of Man, out now, to learn why.

Senior Fellow and Editor, Evolution News
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and the editor of Evolution News & Science Today, the daily voice of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, reporting on intelligent design, evolution, and the intersection of science and culture. Klinghoffer is also the author of six books, a former senior editor and literary editor at National Review magazine, and has written for the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Seattle Times, Commentary, and other publications. Born in Santa Monica, California, he graduated from Brown University in 1987 with an A.B. magna cum laude in comparative literature and religious studies. David lives near Seattle, Washington, with his wife and children.

