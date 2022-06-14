Photo credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Dotter.

On a new episode of ID the Future, Return of the God Hypothesis author Stephen Meyer and radio host Michael Medved discuss the series of hit videos for PragerU featuring Meyer that explore the increasingly strong scientific case for intelligent design and for the idea that the universe is the product of a transcendent mind. In their discussion, Meyer and Medved focus on how evidence of a cosmic beginning supports Judeo-Christian theism, and how that tradition undergirded the birth of science. The Stephen Meyer videos that Medved spotlights now have more than 10 million views altogether. You can find them all here. Download the podcast or listen to it here.