Photo credit: Martinvl, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

On a new episode of ID the Future, Uncommon Knowledge host Peter Robinson talks with historian Tom Holland, journalist Douglas Murray, and philosopher of science Stephen Meyer about the decline of theistic faith in the West. In Part I of the conversation, the men consider possible causes for the decline of theistic faith. According to Meyer the decline has occurred in the face of increasing scientific evidence for the existence of God. So what gives? Hear their stimulating exploration of the question, and what each sees as the appropriate response. Download the podcast or listen to it here.