Culture & Ethics Icon Culture & Ethics
Faith & Science Icon Faith & Science

Tom Holland, Stephen Meyer, Douglas Murray: God and the West

Evolution News
February 9, 2023, 1:25 PM
Photo credit: Martinvl, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

On a new episode of ID the Future, Uncommon Knowledge host Peter Robinson talks with historian Tom Holland, journalist Douglas Murray, and philosopher of science Stephen Meyer about the decline of theistic faith in the West. In Part I of the conversation, the men consider possible causes for the decline of theistic faith. According to Meyer the decline has occurred in the face of increasing scientific evidence for the existence of God. So what gives? Hear their stimulating exploration of the question, and what each sees as the appropriate response. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Evolution News

Evolution News & Science Today (EN) provides original reporting and analysis about evolution, neuroscience, bioethics, intelligent design and other science-related issues, including breaking news about scientific research. It also covers the impact of science on culture and conflicts over free speech and academic freedom in science. Finally, it fact-checks and critiques media coverage of scientific issues.

Share

Tags

Douglas MurrayfaithID the FuturePeter Robinsonpodcastreligionscientific evidenceStephen Meyertheismtheistic faithTom HollandUncommon Knowledge