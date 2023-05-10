On a new episode of ID the Future, host Jay Richards continues his conversation with biologist Ann Gauger about her newly edited volume God’s Grandeur: The Catholic Case for Intelligent Design. Part 2 of their discussion focuses on the philosophical and theological arguments for intelligent design presented in the book. Gauger holds that Darwinism has no adequate explanation for natural beauty or the ability of human beings to appreciate beauty for its own sake. She also argues that we have no reason to expect human uniqueness or intelligibility in the universe outside a design paradigm. Additionally, Richards and Gauger probe the reasons for continued resistance to intelligent design in Catholic circles. As Richards points out, “Nature looked at without materialistic blinders actually confirms many of the things that Catholics believe.” Learn more about the book and download a free chapter at GodsGrandeur.org. This is Part 2 of a conversation. Download the podcast or listen to it here.