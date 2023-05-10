Faith & Science Icon Faith & Science
Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design

God’s Grandeur: Ann Gauger on Beauty, Intelligibility, and Human Uniqueness

Andrew McDiarmid
May 10, 2023, 6:43 AM

On a new episode of ID the Future, host Jay Richards continues his conversation with biologist Ann Gauger about her newly edited volume God’s Grandeur: The Catholic Case for Intelligent Design. Part 2 of their discussion focuses on the philosophical and theological arguments for intelligent design presented in the book. Gauger holds that Darwinism has no adequate explanation for natural beauty or the ability of human beings to appreciate beauty for its own sake. She also argues that we have no reason to expect human uniqueness or intelligibility in the universe outside a design paradigm. Additionally, Richards and Gauger probe the reasons for continued resistance to intelligent design in Catholic circles. As Richards points out, “Nature looked at without materialistic blinders actually confirms many of the things that Catholics believe.” Learn more about the book and download a free chapter at GodsGrandeur.org. This is Part 2 of a conversation. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Andrew McDiarmid

Senior Fellow, Media Relations and Assistant to the Director
Andrew McDiarmid is a Senior Fellow at the Discovery Institute. He also serves as Assistant to CSC Director Stephen C. Meyer, a Media Relations Specialist, and a contributing writer to MindMatters.ai. He holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington. His tech column at Newsmax, Authentic Technology, explores today's technology landscape and encourages readers to live authentically in the digital age. His writing has appeared in the New York Post, Houston Chronicle, The Daily Wire, San Francisco Chronicle, The American Spectator, The Federalist, Real Clear Politics, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at the Discovery Institute, he is host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish, available anywhere podcasts are found. Learn more about his work at andrewmcdiarmid.org.

Share

Tags

Ann GaugerbeautyCatholicismDarwinismdesign paradigmGod's GrandeurhumansID the Futureintelligent designintelligibilityJay Richardsmaterialistic philosophynaturepodcastscience and faithuniverse