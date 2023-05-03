Photo source: Stephen Meyer.
We’re sharing ten of Stephen Meyer’s best recent interviews to celebrate the paperback release of
Return of the God Hypothesis. Today, it’s the king of clear thinking, Mr. Dennis Prager, who hosts Dr. Meyer for an Ultimate Issues hour of his popular daily radio show. The topic? Nothing less than the origin of the universe! . Listen here
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Tags clear thinking cosmology Dennis Prager faith and science intelligent design paperback radio Return of the God Hypothesis Stephen Meyer Ultimate Issues universe