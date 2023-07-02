Photo: Phillip E. Johnson, by Paul Nelson.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, host Casey Luskin interviews Phillip Johnson, former UC Berkeley law professor and one of the founders of the modern intelligent design movement. Back in 2007, Johnson was one of the only intelligent design proponents interviewed for and included in PBS’s long-running science series NOVA in an episode about the Dover case called “Judgment Day: Intelligent Design on Trial.” Johnson weighs in with his thoughts about the ruling issued by Judge Jones, about the scientific status of intelligent design, his views on PBS’s teaching guide about intelligent design, and the popular claim at the time that intelligent design would inject religion into the classroom. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Johnson was the author of the 1993 bestseller Darwin on Trial, an inspiration to many scientists and scholars in the intelligent design research community. He was an advisor to Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture for many years. He died in 2019.