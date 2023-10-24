Evolution Icon Evolution
Terminology Tuesday: Meyer Asks, “What Is Science? Is Intelligent Design Science?”

October 24, 2023, 4:42 PM
Today’s term is “science.” Just what is science, anyway? If you thought the answer was simple, try a Google search, which gives a dizzying array of definitions. UC Berkeley’s Understanding Science website says: “Well, science turns out to be difficult to define precisely. (Philosophers have been arguing about it for decades!).” Indeed. Here is our very own philosopher of science Stephen Meyer explaining just how much the definition of science matters, and what that means for theories of evolution and intelligent design:

Emily Sandico

Special Projects Coordinator and Senior Fellow, Center for Science and Culture
Emily Sandico is a Senior Fellow with Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture, where she also serves as Special Projects Coordinator. She holds bachelor’s degrees in philosophy and education from Whitworth University and a doctorate in veterinary medicine from Washington State University. She spent 14 years at a major Silicon Valley tech firm, where she worked as a technical editor and product manager, and as a liaison for Fortune 500 clients and the firm’s software development organization, sales force, and technical consultants around the world. Dr. Sandico is a licensed veterinarian with a special interest in how the study of medicine informs our understanding of design in biology. As a citizen and a scientist, she is most interested in helping people to seek truth by building a culture that fosters personal liberty, intellectual honesty, academic freedom, and scientific rigor.

