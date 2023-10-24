Photo: American Association for the Advancement of Science, exterior, by 'Matthew G. Bisanz, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

Today’s term is “science.” Just what is science, anyway? If you thought the answer was simple, try a Google search, which gives a dizzying array of definitions. UC Berkeley’s Understanding Science website says: “Well, science turns out to be difficult to define precisely. (Philosophers have been arguing about it for decades!).” Indeed. Here is our very own philosopher of science Stephen Meyer explaining just how much the definition of science matters, and what that means for theories of evolution and intelligent design: