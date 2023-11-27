Photo: Courtesy of Forrrest Mims.

Join longtime Center for Science and Culture Fellow and legendary scientist Forrest Mims as he discusses his new book Maverick Scientist on Tuesday, November 28 at 4 pm PT on Make: Magazine’s Facebook page. There is no need for pre-registration, just go to the Facebook page at the time of the webinar to watch the livestream.

Named one of the “50 Best Brains in Science” by Discover Magazine, Forrest will share stories about how someone with no formal academic training in science forged a distinguished scientific career that includes work with NASA and the NOAA’s Mauna Loa Observatory.

Although the analog computer he built in high school is displayed in the Smithsonian, Forrest will share other artifacts from his life, including:

The 1966 electronic “seeing aid” for the blind that Forrest developed as a student at Texas A&M University, which led to top-secret research at the Air Force Weapons Laboratory

Original hand-drawn pages for his Radio Shack electronics books, which sold 7.5 million copies.

The Total Ozone Portable Spectrometer that Forrest built by hand for less than $500, which helped him win a prestigious Rolex Award

Prepared to be entertained — and inspired — by the man who describes his life as “one continuous science fair project.”

Forrest M. Mims III is an instrument designer, science writer, and independent science consultant. He has made regular observations of the ozone layer, solar ultraviolet radiation, photosynthetic radiation, column water vapor, and aerosol optical thickness since 1989 at his Geronimo Creek Observatory in Texas. He cofounded MITS Inc., the company that introduced the first personal computer, and Science Probe magazine, which he edited.

Find more information about this free event here!