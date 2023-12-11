Photo credit: Jordan Condon, CC BY 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

At a Chanukah dinner over the weekend I met a man who had a passing awareness of intelligent design. When we got to talking about it, he criticized Stephen Meyer for being “disingenuous.” Why? Because, he informed me, “Meyer clearly believes that ID points to God but he won’t come out and say so directly.” Hah! Clearly, my new acquaintance hadn’t run across Dr. Meyer’s latest book, Return of the God Hypothesis: Three Scientific Discoveries That Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe. I told him about it and was glad the next day to be able to hand him a copy.

I thought of that as I was listening to a fascinating interview with Meyer on the Young Heretics podcast. The host, Spencer Klavan, is himself a very interesting person — a classicist with a love of science and an openness to considering challenging ideas. He calls Return of the God Hypothesis “one of the must-read books of the century thus far.” He and Meyer review several centuries of the history of science. They observe that intelligent design was the default understanding of nature and the cosmos — until the hostile takeover by Darwinian materialism in the middle of the 19th century. With new discoveries since then in biology and cosmology, science has been recovering the idea of purpose working through nature that it had lost.

And for our culture, that’s none too soon. As Meyer notes, citing new research from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, young adults are in a mental health crisis, beset by anxiety and depression tied to a failing sense of “meaning and purpose.” Perhaps knowing that the universe itself bears evidence of meaning and purpose can help address the roots of the crisis, summarized by psychologist Viktor Frankl in his classic 1946 book Man’s Search for Meaning.

The Book of Nature

Klavan, with his expertise in classical languages, is an insightful interviewer. He points out that the verse in Psalm 19 – “The heavens declare the glory of God, and the firmament showeth His handiwork” — uses a Hebrew verb, translated as “declare,” that shares a root with the word sefer, a “book.” The book of nature testifies to its author. And the Greek word cosmos, from which we get “cosmology,” comes from a verb that means to order or direct. So the study of cosmic origins fittingly reveals not just mindless material processes but, ultimately, the purposeful mind behind that ordering.

This is a terrific conversation between Meyer and Klavan, whose own recent book is How to Save the West: Ancient Wisdom for 5 Modern Crises. Listen to it on here on Apple Podcasts or here on the episode website.