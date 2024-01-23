An Allegory of Denial

Photo credit: Joe Haupt from USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

On a distant world lived people in a society not unlike our own, except in one interesting way. Their society, most closely resembling ours in the mid to late 20th century, had a curious gap in technological understanding. Almost everyone owned a radio or television set, but the knowledge of where those devices came from and how they worked had evaporated from the public sphere. As incredible as it must seem to us, the predominant view of educated people from this other world was that radios and televisions functioned without any input from broadcast stations.

Scientists of that world expended much effort to develop theories explaining the functionality of these pieces of technology without ever considering that the sounds and images coming from their radios and TVs originated from outside the devices. Why would they deny the reality of electromagnetic waves from the radio spectrum? It may have had to do with their prevailing definition of science, which pervasively and steadfastly held to a notion of self-sufficiency. For the scientists of that world, it was unscientific to appeal to outside influences to explain the functioning of any object under their study.

Emergent Properties

Researchers of that world surmised that the endlessly varying sounds and images emanating from their radios and TVs originated from emergent properties within the electronic circuitry of the devices. As for the origin of these devices, the solid-state circuitry within the most modern versions of their devices, resembling but surpassing that found within older devices, was surely irrefutable evidence that their devices gradually evolved over time towards greater functionality.

Careful analysis of their radios and TVs showed that their internal circuitry steadily underwent mutations, and their most esteemed thinkers therefore concluded that certain mutations would inevitably result in technological improvements. The improved devices would of course be kept and cared for by the inhabitants of that world, while the circuit mutations that degraded the functionality of devices led to them being discarded or recycled.

Now, this curious state of affairs was something of a recent turnaround in prevailing educated thought. For many years, most inhabitants of that world held the old-fashioned view that their radios and TVs were made by a race of master electronic engineers. Even more contrary to their modern way of thinking was the old view that the music, voices, and images emerging from these devices had their ultimate source from outside. As fanatical and antiquated as it seemed to modern people of that world, pre-scientific people used to believe that their cultural doctrine of self-sufficiency was in error!

The denial of any outside influence, either for the creation of their devices or for their ongoing functioning, had permeated the public education systems of that world. Most people believed these dogmas, not because they had critically evaluated the evidence for themselves, but simply because they believed what they were taught. Also, if it was honestly admitted, the doctrine of self-sufficiency struck a self-gratifying chord with so many of that world, that they scoffed at anyone who thought otherwise.

In the Pursuit of Truth

Nevertheless, in the pursuit of truth, some scientists from that world, having conducted a careful analysis of the circuitry of their devices, concluded that their ability to function could not be explained within the doctrine of self-sufficiency. Even worse, some ventured to proclaim the old view that radios and TVs were made, and that their internal complexity pointed to the intelligence of their makers. In support of this heretical view, these researchers published data showing that device mutations invariably led to degradation or failure of the device. Their research showed that circuit mutations had such a low probability of improving device functionality, that mutations could never explain the observed trend towards devices of higher sophistication.

The scientists representing that world’s majority viewpoint of self-sufficiency, when presented with arguments for outside influences, routinely denied their validity by maintaining that the self-sufficiency of devices was established science, and anyone daring to suggest otherwise was laughably ignorant. The majority in their society went so far as to suggest that even questioning the doctrine of self-sufficiency was reason for dismissal from public scientific careers.

Within that world, when more and more investigations of the functionality of their devices brought forth evidence showing the insufficiency of the mindset of self-sufficiency, it became apparent that ongoing denials of this conclusion were rooted in hard-held beliefs rather than in contrary evidence. With the debate far from settled, a clue as to which view would prevail could be seen in noticing which side considered all the evidence objectively. The competing views of self-sufficiency versus outside influences ultimately generated testable predictions. The hope for enlightenment lay with those who had the courage to follow the evidence wherever it would lead.