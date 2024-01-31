Photo: James Tour, in a scene from Science Uprising, via Discovery Institute.

Casey Luskin points out a wonderful new article at Universe Today by Ohio State University astrophysicist Paul Sutter. Professor Sutter is an evolutionist, to judge from what he himself writes on the origin of life. I have nothing to add other than that he seems to be in complete agreement with James Tour about our cluelessness as to how life arose on Earth.

In his debate at Rice University with Professor Tour, Fake Professor Dave Farina, the popular YouTuber, painted that statement as a giant lie. In his Harvard debate with Tour, chemist Lee Cronin also danced around the issue, if much more charmingly, and avoided talking about the relevant science. See the new discussion of the Tour-Cronin roundtable at ID the Future (here and here). It’s a fine thing that Dr. Sutter, with no record of sympathy for intelligent design, states it so plainly: “We do not yet know how, where, or why life first appeared on our planet.” That’s just another way of saying we’re clueless. His reasons for saying that also echo what ID scientists observe. Vindication is always welcome.

