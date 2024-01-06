Image credit: Martin Johnson Heade, "Cattleya Orchid and Three Hummingbirds."

Are there strong scientific arguments for theism? Is there such a thing as objective morality? How is a worldview built? On a new episode of ID the Future, philosopher of science Dr. Stephen Meyer answers these questions and more in the first hour of a new two-hour interview on various topics related to his work and books. The interview was recorded in the fall of 2023 by Praxis Circle, a worldview-building organization that promotes open dialogue around life’s biggest questions. The word praxis harkens back to Latin and Greek as a word for practice, action, or doing. So praxis refers to the process of interaction between our worldview — our conception of reality, our view of the world — and our practice of living and acting in it. It’s an interesting mental space to begin a dialogue.

A word on the format of the interview. The interview host is Doug Monroe, and you’ll hear him at various intervals. However, the discussion was recorded specifically to be broken up into 39 short videos, so most of the time you won’t hear the question being asked — just Dr. Meyer’s response. The questions he answers are often connected and follow a logical progression exploring Dr. Meyer’s books and arguments. Plus, Dr. Meyer usually begins his answer by paraphrasing the question, so you’ll have a good idea what he’s talking about as he begins each new answer.

In case it’s helpful, here’s an outline of the topics covered by Dr. Meyer in this first hour of the interview:

Founding of Discovery Institute

Definition of worldview

Dr. Meyer’s own worldview journey

Epistemology and the Judeo-Christian idea of intelligibility

Mind-body problem of consciousness

The need for objective, rational arguments for theism

Importance of philosophy

Materialism, relativism, and objective morality

The fact/value divide

Newton and Leibniz debate: gravity and God

The nature of information

