This coming Saturday, February 17, I’ll have the privilege of lecturing at the Dallas Conference on Science and Faith. I will be speaking after physicists Bijan Nemati and Guillermo Gonzalez. They will describe how Earth was designed for both life and scientific discovery. Here’s a preview of what I’ll be saying.

In earlier lectures I have described the evidence for design in life in general and in human vision in particular. I have also showcased the design behind the laws of nature and countless details of our planet. In Dallas I will explain how the fine-tuning of the laws of physics, our planet, and life interrelate in symphonic harmony to allow humans to advance technologically. I will describe how this advancement depends on how the human body was engineered to create and use tools and fire and to develop sophisticated societies. In turn, the production of fire requires the concentrations of oxygen and nitrogen in our atmosphere to remain within tight bounds.

I will describe features of our planet and global ecosystem that have provided the raw materials required for manufacturing advanced technology. Earth has a remarkable abundance of concentrated minerals near its surface that are essential for advanced technology. The diversity and quantities are believed to be far less than on our neighboring planets. Much of the high concentration of minerals is due to organisms concentrating them. We’ll see how ecosystems and geological cycles collaborate for our survival and technological development.

These three talks will demonstrate that faith and science are in harmony. They will also preview the next frontier in intelligent design research that will include ecology and the interrelationships of fine-tuning and design across multiple disciplines. Go here for more information and to register!