Image credit: Discovery Institute.

We’re all looking forward to the annual Dallas Conference on Science and Faith, coming up this Saturday, February 17! Stephen Meyer will be giving a break-out session on ID as a scientific theory as well as the closing talk, in which he’ll explain why the concept of “front-loaded” design fails to explain the origin of the universe or the origin and subsequent innovations of life. For more information and to register, go here. Do note that some presentations will be live-streamed but others — including Dr. Meyer on “Intelligent Design as a Scientific Theory” — will be in-person only! See the information page for a full breakdown of the schedule.

The theme of the day is our “Privileged Planet.” Dr. Meyer, Dr. Jay Richards, Dr. Brian Miller, Dr. John West, and other speakers will explore the unique design and positioning of our planet and its inhabitants for life, scientific discovery, and technological advancement; how our understanding of human consciousness supports theism; the implications of all of this for our culture, and more. We hope to see you there in-person or online!