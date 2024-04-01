Photo credit: blickpixel, via Pixabay.

Recent research has illustrated a troubling connection between the use of ChatGPT and memory loss and falling academic performance among college students. The logic of the linkage makes sense; when students rely on AI to write their papers or organize all of their information, they forego the need to ingest and memorize the material themselves. More than merely failing to remember what they learn, the ChatGPT addict risks never learning the material in the first place. Frank Landymore, speaking on a new study on the topic, writes at Futurism,

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the researchers found that students under a heavy academic workload and “time pressure” were much more likely to use ChatGPT. They observed that those who relied on ChatGPT reported more procrastination, more memory loss, and a drop in GPA. And the reason why is quite simple: the chatbot, however good or bad its responses are, is making schoolwork too easy. “Since ChatGPT can quickly respond to any questions asked by a user,” the researchers wrote in the study, “students who excessively use ChatGPT may reduce their cognitive efforts to complete their academic tasks, resulting in poor memory.” CHATGPT USE LINKED TO MEMORY LOSS, PROCRASTINATION IN STUDENTS (FUTURISM.COM)

Outsourcing one’s intellect and imagination to the machine is making students woefully dependent and unable to develop the skills they need to think critically in the real world.