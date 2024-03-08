Education
Intelligent Design
Transformative: “Mary,” a PhD Biochemistry Student, on the Summer Seminars on ID
On a classic episode of ID the Future, host Emily Kurlinski interviews “Mary,” a PhD biochemistry student who tells about her experiences at the annual Center for Science and Culture Summer Seminars on Intelligent Design, and how her relationships there developed into a community of friendship, professional connection, and support. The program gave her a first glimpse into the power and excitement of sharing scientific research, inspiring her to choose research as her own career path.
What about the charge that ID is a “curiosity killer,” tempting scientists to answer every natural mystery with a shrug and a “God did it”? Mary says ID had just the opposite effect on her. Her pro-design perspective led her to choose a career in research, and the conviction that nature is a meaningful and purposeful affair makes her more eager and optimistic about uncovering deeper layers of order and elegance in the natural world.
Why does she use a pseudonym in the interview? You may be able to guess, but listen in to hear her explanation. Download the podcast or listen to it here.
