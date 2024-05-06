Photo credit: Richard Dawkins, by Magnus Norden (151212035) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons.

This made me smile. In case you missed William Dembski’s important article here, “Dawkins the New Cultural Christian,” do go back and read it. But atheist Richard Dawkins has now doubled down. Over the weekend at the Dissident Dialogues gathering in New York, he participated in a dialogue with former New Atheist Ayaan Hirsi Ali. From UnHerd:

Both agreed… on the threat posed by Islam… Since identifying as a cultural Christian earlier this year, the evolutionary biologist went further during Saturday’s talk by saying that he considers himself on “Team Christianity”. During the debate, Dawkins changed his mind about Ali’s faith and the central claim of his open letter in response to her conversion. “I came here prepared to persuade you, Ayaan, that you’re not a Christian. I think you are a Christian and I think Christianity is nonsense.”

“Team Christianity”? As Dr. Dembski observes, there really is something endearing about Dawkins. What an image. I’m picturing a team of bicycle racers, with Professor Dawkins peddling madly to keep up and hollering after them, “Your religion is nonsense, but I’m on your team!”