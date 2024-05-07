Image source: Discovery Institute Academy.

What do you get when you combine the fundamentals of chemistry with intelligent design concepts, taught by an experienced, enthusiastic instructor in an innovative online learning environment? You get Discovery Institute Academy’s High School Chemistry, a two-semester, virtual, synchronous, and lab-based course which integrates the fundamentals of chemistry with intelligent design concepts topics where applicable. For a new episode of ID the Future, I caught up with course instructor Kristin Marais to discuss the successes of the first year and what makes the class unique.

Research shows that teachers make or break a student’s learning experience. Marais brings 15 years of educational experience to the table, and her palpable enthusiasm for chemistry inspires students to learn: “I have never in my life had a teacher (besides my parents) who was as dedicated and excited as you!” said one 2023-2024 student. 89 percent of students in the ’23-’24 cohort reported that they learned a lot in the course, and the same majority found the course material interesting and engaging.

But isn’t learning online a lonely experience? It can be, but not this class! Discovery Institute Academy’s High School Chemistry course is synchronous. That means everyone moves forward together. Students enjoy live weekly video class sessions, optional one-on-one drop-ins to work on homework or discuss questions, at-home wet labs, fun virtual lab simulations, helpful teacher-student conversation threads on every submitted assignment, and more. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

