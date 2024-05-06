Image licensed via Adobe Stock.

It’s a talking point for evolutionists that in the past two decades, intelligent design has stalled. Hardly! On the contrary, I’m delighted today to share with you two very impressive measures of how much ID has advanced in that time. One is the latest update of our “Bibliography of Peer-Reviewed and Peer-Edited Scientific Publications Supporting the Theory of Intelligent Design.” Go to the link to download the full bibliography, with annotations, which is the length of a book — 186 pages in total. That’s not bad for such a young field.

Another measure of ID’s advance can be found on the newly updated homepage for the “ID 3.0 Research Program.” The program (following what we call ID 1.0 and ID 2.0) covers the years 2016 to the present and includes both pure and applied ID research. As the page makes clear, ID 3.0 is actually a much larger project than what we’re able to reveal publicly:

Below we highlight a partial list of ID 3.0 projects, researchers, as well as papers produced by those projects. Some ID 3.0 projects and researchers are not listed to protect the investigators from threats to their careers if it were publicly known they were doing ID-related research. Some papers for some projects are not listed for the same reasons.

The Tip of the Iceberg

The same holds true for the ID bibliography. They are both, as two colleagues emphasized in a meeting today, just the “tip of the iceberg.” Even so, what can be shared is worthy of celebration. Check out this partial list of research teams operating under ID 3.0:

Bacterial Adaptation

Brain Blood Flow

Cancer and Bacteria-Killing Nanomachines [CL9]

Design Detection

Design and Systematics

Human Origins

Engineering Research Group

Flagellar Evolution

Junk DNA Workgroup

Mind-Body Workgroup

Orphan Genes

Plants and Cancer

Protein Origins and “Protein Zoo”

Waiting Times

Casey Luskin is Primary Manager of the ID 3.0 Research Program. In brief,

Discovery Institute’s Science Research Program entails a vibrant community of scientists and scholars who are conducting scientific research to investigate the evidence for design in nature, and also research that critically investigates the ability of material mechanisms to account for the complexity of nature. Much of this research is directly funded by Discovery Institute, while other research is conducted by a network of ID-friendly scientists that Discovery Institute actively collaborates with and sustains.

There are more than 20 research projects under ID 3.0 with more than 250 peer-reviewed publications and a budget of more than $10 million since the launch date.

As the introduction to the annotated biography puts it, the record “shows that ID is a serious scientific theory backed by a community of credible scientists, and that ID deserves — and is receiving — serious consideration by the scientific community.” The Darwinist talking point about how ID is “stalled” couldn’t be further from the truth. At Evolution News, we’ll be picking out some highlights of both the ID 3.0 page and the annotated bibliography. But you can go to the respective pages and read it all now for yourself.

Debating Junk DNA

Oh, and one more thing. When Casey Luskin debated Rutgers University biologist Dan Stern Cardinale last week on “junk DNA,” he referred to a recent article here offering an “Exhaustive (Yet Still Exhausting) List of Papers Discovering Function for ‘Junk’ DNA.” That too is just the tip of the iceberg.

Dr. Stern Cardinale was (cordially and respectfully) defending the view of the human genome as being packed with evolutionary debris, as evolutionists had expected. Dr. Luskin had the easier task of affirming ID’s prediction that the genome would be found to display widespread function. It’s good to be able to report that, on a variety of fronts, science is bearing out what ID has to say.