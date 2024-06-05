Photo source: The Official CTBTO Photostream, via Flickr (cropped).

A new episode of ID the Future marks today’s 20th anniversary of President Ronald Reagan’s death. Appropriately, we are offering Discovery Institute Vice President Dr. John West’s recent conversation with radio host Michael Medved discussing Reagan’s deeply personal argument for intelligent design. During remarks at a National Prayer Breakfast event in 1988, Reagan shared his argument for intelligent design in an unscripted, humorous fashion. But as Dr. West explains, Reagan’s commitment to intelligent design went much deeper than a few off-the-cuff laugh lines. Reagan fought atheism and materialism in his diplomacy as President and even in his role as a father.

For decades, Reagan collected and preserved his favorite comments, stories, and jokes on notecards, which he would draw on in creating his public talks. One of these cards contained the kernel of his gourmet banquet story: “Ask an atheist who’s just had a great meal if he believes there’s a cook.” Reagan likely shared this simple, compelling argument for design many times throughout his career, including perhaps most notably with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. Reagan even spoke with Gorbachev about his heartache over his son Ron’s decision to declare himself an atheist, at the same time encouraging the Soviet leader to give his people more religious freedom.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. We are grateful to the producers of The Michael Medved Show for permission to share this interview.

