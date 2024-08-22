The new conversation at Uncommon Knowledge with Robinson, Richards, Keating, and Barnes is both fascinating and fun. I enjoyed the way cosmologist Brian Keating played the part of the skeptic throughout, on cosmic fine-tuning and more. Philosopher Jay Richards, co-author of the new edition of The Privileged Planet (out on August 27), had some fine remarks about when it was a good time to be an atheist materialist — oh, about 150 years ago (at 56:01).

Jay Richards: The fact that we now talk about the universe as having an age is a significant update from a century and a half ago. It leads to new questions. Is it unique? Was there one beginning? Can we talk about the beginning? But that’s a different sort of situation. And so, I think if you’re thinking in terms of worldviews, I would much rather be a materialist where everyone assumed the universe was eternal than be at a moment in which virtually everyone, whether skeptic or believer, says, “Well, the universe has an age, so it’s got a finite past.”

Peter Robinson: You’d rather be a materialist in the 1890s…

Jay Richards: Exactly.

Peter Robinson: Than today?

Jay Richards: Yes, and I think it’s much easier to be a theist when standard cosmology says “Well, the universe hasn’t always been here.” It’s no longer a good candidate for an ultimate explanation if it had a beginning.

Peter Robinson [to Brian Keating]: I like that answer so much, I’m not even gonna let you address it.