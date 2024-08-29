When an Atheist Professor’s Worldview Imploded

Photo source: NASA.

For 25 years, John D. Wise considered Darwinian evolution the most plausible explanation for life’s origin and development. But as he studied the latest evidence in molecular biology, genetics, astronomy, and other fields, he began to realize that modern science was confirming many of the predictions and arguments of intelligent design. On a new episode of ID the Future, I talked with professor and author John D. Wise about his surprising journey from atheism to Christianity.

Even before finishing Bible college, Dr. Wise began to lose the Christian faith of his youth. So instead of pursuing a pastoral role, he studied philosophy. As an atheist professor, Wise was convinced that a Darwinian paradigm best explained the world around him. But a season of personal tragedy and loss brought about a crisis of worldview, and Wise’s materialist assumptions began to crumble. In this conversation, he discusses his journey into atheism and how the work of intelligent design scientists like biochemist Michael Behe convinced him to leave Darwin behind. Find the podcast and listen to it here.

Dig Deeper

