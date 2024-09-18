Photo credit: The Daily Wire.

On a new episode of ID the Future, we’re bringing you the concluding half of a 2019 interview between Daily Wire host Ben Shapiro and philosopher of science Stephen C. Meyer. The conversation is now five years old, so it’s a good time to dust it off and share it with those who may have missed it or forgotten about it. Dr. Meyer considers this one of the best interviews he’s done on the subject of his second solo book, Darwin’s Doubt. Shapiro was extremely well-prepared and asked great questions, resulting in a thought-provoking and thoroughly engaging hour-long conversation.

In the second half, Meyer and Shapiro discuss the origin of life. Dr. Meyer explains how the field reached an impasse by the 1980s as chemists learned just how thorny the origin of life problem really was. It wasn’t just about life’s building blocks. It was also about accounting for the information necessary to produce and sustain life. Meyer explains why the RNA world hypothesis doesn’t solve the problem. Then he tackles methodological naturalism, the materialistic assumptions that have handicapped scientists since the time of Darwin. The conversation concludes with some discussion of the fine-tuning argument and multiverse theory. Find the podcast and listen to it here.

We’re grateful to The Daily Wire and the producers of The Ben Shapiro Sunday Special for permission to share this interview at ID the Future. Find more episodes of The Ben Shapiro Sunday Special at dailywire.com.

This is Part 2 of a two-part interview. Listen to Part 1.

