Watch: Dr. Hedin’s Dangerous Question

Physicist Eric Hedin “had become aware of several studies indicating how finely tuned the laws of nature appear to be to allow for stars, planets — and life. He was astonished by the universe’s harmony where the precise values of the fundamental forces, like gravity and electromagnetism, seemed to teeter on a knife edge as if they were arranged to facilitate life. This sparked a question: Is there a deeper link between the cosmos and life on Earth, one governed by a higher intelligence?” It would prove to be a dangerous question for Dr. Hedin.

At the time, Hedin was enjoying a productive career as a professor at Ball State University when atheist activists, including University of Chicago evolutionary biologist Jerry Coyne, tried to cancel him for exposing students to scientific evidence that the universe was intelligently designed. Learn what happened next in this short video, and find out more in Hedin’s book, Canceled Science: What Some Atheists Don’t Want You to See.