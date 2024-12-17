Meyer: Can There Be a Theory of Everything?

Photo credit: Dietmar Rabich / Wikimedia Commons / “Dülmen, Münsterstraße, Viktorkirmes, Riesenrad -- 2023 -- 9053 (kreativ)” / CC BY-SA 4.0For print products: Dietmar Rabich / https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:D%C3%BClmen,_M%C3%BCnsterstra%C3%9Fe,_Viktorkirmes,_Riesenrad_--_2023_--_9053_(kreativ).jpg / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/- Alternatively: Dietmar Rabich / https://w.wiki/9A3h / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/https://w.wiki/9A3h, https://w.wiki/_tszL (Shortlink).
ID the Future, philosopher of science Dr. Stephen Meyer continues his conversation with Praxis Circle’s Doug Monroe. In this section of a multi-part interview, Dr. Meyer discusses two of the crucial arguments of his latest book : the information embedded in DNA code that demands an explanation, and the fine-tuning of the physical properties of the universe and what’s wrong with recent attempts to explain that fine-tuning by resorting to a theory of multiple universes. Dr. Meyer also addresses the question: can there be a theory of everything? Return of the God Hypothesis . Download the podcast or listen to it here
